Hospital donates more than $420k to residents in need

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Barton Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which began in March 2020 to assist local families and individuals facing food insecurity challenges brought on by the pandemic, will cease operations on May 31. The fund resulted in over $420,000 donated to more than 6,000 residents in the South Lake Tahoe and Stateline areas.

“The COVID-19 Response Fund had a profound impact on our community, as it allowed direct response to an immediate need – putting food on tables,” said Chris Kiser, executive director of the Barton Foundation. “This effort would have been impossible without the ongoing generosity of hundreds of Barton Foundation donors who came together to help battle food insecurity. We are extremely thankful to our donors who made this effort a huge success.”

The Barton Foundation will continue to distribute food cards, available at The Attic Thrift Store, Bread & Broth, Lake Tahoe Unified School District, and Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe, through May 31.

Additional information is available online at bartonhealth.org/foundation .