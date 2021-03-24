Hospitality workers, those eligible can be vaccinated Thursday at Stateline clinic

STATELINE, Nev. — Eligible Quad-County residents along with those in the food and hospitality industry will be given the opportunity to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, March 25, at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Special Events Center at Stateline.

Those who wish to receive the vaccine must be from Carson City, Douglas, Lyon or Storey counties or be South Lake Tahoe residents. Vaccines will be administered by Carson City Health and Human Services.

The clinic is by appointment only and proof of employment is required. Second doses will be scheduled for April 15.

To schedule and appointment, visit https://booking.appointy.com/en-US/quadcovidvaccine/bookings/service and select “Douglas County.”

To see eligibility requirements for residents in the Quad-County region visit, https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel…/covid-19-vaccine .