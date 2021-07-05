Hot temps forecast this week for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Temperatures will gradually rise through the week at Lake Tahoe, with highs becoming uncomfortably hot on the weekend, officials said.
The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting temperatures to be in the low 80s for the first part of the week before jumping possibly into the 90s for the weekend.
“While isolated thunderstorms cannot be completely ruled out over the higher terrain of the Sierra each afternoon, hot temperatures will be the primary concern this week,” the service said in a weather discussion. “Uncomfortable temperatures by mid week become potentially dangerous over the weekend with heat related health concerns for the region.”
The high temps are expected to be in the low 80s through Thursday before rising on Friday and even more on Saturday and Sunday.
Winds are expected to be mostly calm, 5-10 mph into Wednesday but will gust up to 25 mph late Wednesday night into Thurday.
Overnight low temps this week will start in the mid 50s and jump into the 60s for the weekend.
