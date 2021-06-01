Hot temps, possible thunderstorms in forecast for Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe from Zephyr Cove.

Provided by Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A hot week with possible thunderstorms is on tap this week for Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement on Monday that calls for temperatures in the 80s and possible record-breaking highs.

“With nearly full sunshine and light winds, heat health impacts are possible for those sensitive to heat or those outdoors for extended periods of time,” the service said. “Make sure to hydrate, take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, use sun protection, and never leave children or animals in vehicles.”

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach into the low 80s with light northwest winds about 5-10 mph.

The thermometer rises more on Wednesday and Thursday where highs are expected to reach 85 with a calm, westerly wind of 5-10 mph.

The service is forecasting a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday there is a 15% chance in the Eastern Sierra and in northern Lassen County/northwestern Nevada and Thursday there is a 20% chance from the Eastern Sierra out into Mineral County.

After enjoying a few days of calm winds, westerly wind gusts of about 25-30 mph return on Thursday and are expected to last through the weekend.

For the weekend, sunny skies and high temps of about 80 are forecast.

The service said the warm week will help melt a good portion of the remaining snowpack, increasing the flows in creeks and streams, although the flow is still low for the time of year.

Officials warn that the water will still be cold and can catch people off guard who are jumping into the water to escape the warm weather.

Lake temperatures remain “dangerously cold and thermal shock will be a threat to those seeking a quick cool-off by jumping into lake waters,” the service said.