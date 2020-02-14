Hot Vikings go for 5th straight victory Friday to end regular season

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Tahoe earned a pair of home victories in the past week and are pushing for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

The Vikings mauled rival Truckee 69-50 last Friday and topped Fernley 62-51 on Tuesday and have won five of their last six basketball games.

The Vikings (15-7, 12-5 Northern League) visit Lowry (15-7, 12-4 Northern) Friday in their regular season finale.

For the Vikings to move into the third seed, they would have to defeat Lowry by 15 points and hope the Buckaroos lose to Dayton (8-11, 7-8 Northern) in their finale.

Against Truckee last week, Cameron Lehmann had 16 points and Andrew Lehmann added 15 points and six assists to lead the Vikings.

Dyaln chartraw added 13 points and five rebounds, Logan Chapman scored eight points and Frank Aquilina had six points and four assists. Nathan Carney led the Vikings with six rebounds.

Cameron Lehmann went for 21 points, including three 3-pointers to lead the Vikings past Fernley.

Aquilina and Chartraw each scored 11 points, Mason Hage added six, Chapman had five, Jake Tarwater had four points and nine rebounds and Ethan Ward had four points.