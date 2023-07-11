Hotel Becket announces opening of onsite seasonal, pop-up restaurant

The Hotel Becket will be opening a pop-up tavern.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Hotel Becket in South Lake Tahoe has announced the opening of the Becket Tavern, a seasonal pop-up restaurant that will serve classic American fare and drinks to guests, visitors and the local community throughout the summer season.

Initially opened on the 4th of July holiday, the restaurant features an array of curated cocktails and local, craft beers and wine.

“We are thrilled to announce that the Becket Tavern is open and ready to serve the community,” said General Manager of Becket Hotel Jeremy Davis. “Our goal in opening Tahoe’s newest seasonal tavern is to provide a welcoming and relaxed environment where both travelers and locals can enjoy great food with a craft beer. Summer is a magical season here at the lake and we want everyone to celebrate with us.”

Featuring items such as burgers, smoked wings, mac and cheese bites, the best tri-tip sandwich you’ll ever have and more, the Becket Tavern menu reads like a greatest hits collection of your favorite neighborhood sports bar.

“The menu is delicious, accessible and perfect for anyone looking for an affordable meal before or after spending a day at the lake,” said Davis. “I expect this is quickly going to become a go-to food destination for the summer, as it’s an ideal spot for spending an evening with friends and neighbors while snacking and drinking around the fire pits on our outside terrace.”

Positioned in the heart of Heavenly Village, steps from the Heavenly Gondola and a short walk to the lake, Hotel Becket offers guests access to all that South Lake Tahoe has to offer, from year-round recreation to shopping, dining, and seasonal attractions.

Learn more and book a stay at https://www.hotelbecket.com/