House fire near Bijou Elementary School devastates local family of three, needs housing, clothing

1254 Heather Lake Road

Provided/Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A fire started by a lithium ion battery in the garage of 1254 Heather Lake Road and within an hour damaged nearly everything within the small mountain home adjacent to the Bijou Elementary School, according to officials.

“Sometimes these batteries reignite too. They are a real problem for firefighters.” Kim George of South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue told the Tribune.

SLTFR work to ensure the fire is completely extinguished.

Provided/South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue

“First alarm response for SLTFR with Lake Valley Fire and CalTahoe Joint Powers Authority ambulance for a report of a structure fire on Heather Lake . Upon our arrival we found a single story residence fully involved. The fire was quickly extinguished by crews. All occupants were able to get out and there were no injuries,” according to a post on SLTFR’s social media.

“It sounded like a tree fell on the house when the battery exploded,” Annette Hutchinson, a 40 year resident of South Lake Tahoe told the Tribune that she heard two explosions in her garage before evacuating her home last night around midnight.

Hutchinson told the Tribune the home was shared by her, her son and her young granddaughter who, without the help of bystanders would have been standing in the street barefoot for nearly two hours as crews worked to put out the blaze.

A home adjacent Bijou Elementary School destroyed by a fire on Heather Lake Road

Provided/Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

The family of three lost everything in just over an hour, Hutchinson said she’s just grateful everyone is safe, the outpouring of support in the hours after the devastating experience has renewed her faith.

“I so believe in God right now,” Hutchinson said. “I’ve been a resident of Heather Lake Road for six years and my son and I were just about to get the house refinanced, we only have $5,000 in property damage with our homeowners insurance.”

Provided/Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

The mother and grandmother, who recently was granted custody of her granddaughter, said she’s not sure where they will go or what they will do but it has had a profound impact on them all.

Members of a Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship Bible study, Hutchinson attends, is rallying to gather donations of clothing, hygiene products and financial support for the family’s road to recovery.