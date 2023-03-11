Housing complex partially collapses in South Tahoe, occupants displaced, no injuries reported
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A heavy snow load partially collapsed a housing complex Friday night in the Al Tahoe neighborhood of South Lake Tahoe
The heavy snow partially collapsed a roof of a seven-unit complex on San Francisco Avenue and displacing all residents.
The rain and snow load took its toll on the eaves section on the entrance/exit side, officials told the Tribune.
“Since their exit was blocked, they had to be evacuated via ladder from the other side,” said South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Kim George. “While on scene, more of the eaves section on the same side collapsed.”
George added, “Thankfully no one was injured and all occupants either had a place to go or went to a hotel.”
The building has been closed and red tagged which means no entrance is allowed.
