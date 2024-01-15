How cherries benefit your body

The first image to come to many people’s minds when they think of cherries may be one of these tiny stone fruits sitting atop an ice cream sundae. That’s an undeniably appealing image, but cherries are more than just a must-have sundae topping.

Cherries benefit the body in various ways. Nutritious and delicious, cherries may find their way into even more people’s diets once people recognize the many ways cherries can improve overall health.

Cherries and blood sugar: The American Diabetes Association notes that cherries can help people with diabetes control their blood sugar levels. The glycemic index (GI) is a system that rates foods which contain carbohydrates, and foods with a low GI rating slowly release glucose into a person’s blood. Cherries have a low GI and can help anyone living with diabetes manage their blood sugar more easily.

Cherries and inflammation: Cherries are rich in antioxidants, which means they boast similar anti-inflammatory properties to fruits such as blueberries. Vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E are antioxidants present in cherries, and the Cleveland Clinic notes that one study found that consuming 45 cherries per day can reduce inflammation brought on by free radicals. However, anyone considering consuming so many cherries is urged to speak with their physician first, as individuals with sensitivity to salicylates could suffer gastrointestinal issues from consuming cherries.

Cherries and sleep: The Sleep Foundation reports that studies have found that consuming tart cherry juice can promote a better, more restful night’s sleep. Tart cherries are a rarity in that they are one of only a handful of natural food sources of melatonin, a hormone that is secreted at certain times of day to facilitate the transition to sleep. The Cleveland Clinic adds that cherries also contain serotonin, which helps the body make melatonin, and tryptophan, which helps the body produce serotonin. A small glass of tart cherry juice after dinner may help people sleep better.

Cherries and arthritis and gout: The Arthritis Foundation® reports that studies have found that cherries may help to alleviate joint pain in people with osteoarthritis and lower the risk of flare-ups in individuals with gout. Some people with arthritis look to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as Advil®, to alleviate the pain associated with their conditions. The Arthritis Foundation® reports that some researchers have compared the anti-inflammatory benefits of cherries with those provided by NSAIDs.

Cherries are more than just sundae toppings. A closer look at the benefits of cherries reveals that they help the body in various ways.