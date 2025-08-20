How could Newsom’s proposed redistricting impact Lake Tahoe?

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a legislative package that could turn certain red congressional districts blue through redistricting amid what has become a national redistricting tit-for-tat. Lake Tahoe lies within one of those impacted districts. Currently red, District 3 could shift from republican to democratic with the proposed map.

The Governor’s proposed framework is a constitutional amendment, which will be known as The Election Rigging Response Act if passed. It is in response to what his office calls President Trump’s power grab in Texas, accusing the President of influencing the Texas legislature to redraw the state’s congressional lines to insulate congress’ republican majority. The Texas legislature is currently considering a map that has potential to add five GOP seats.

“We have got to meet fire with fire,” Gov. Newsom said in his campaign to counter the Texas power grab. “Donald Trump, you have poked the bear and we will punch back.”

California’s proposed congressional map could potentially counter those five Texas seats, shifting five of California’s currently republican districts democratic.

It would ultimately come down to California state voters through a special election on Nov. 4 where they could adopt the proposed state constitutional amendment.

While the Texas legislature can determine these congressional lines, the California decision must go to the voters due to a 2010 ballot measure that gave that power to California’s Citizens Redistricting Commission, a bipartisan citizen commission.

The Governor’s office explains the initiative would retain the commission, but would temporarily adopt the new California congressional districts for use in congressional elections through 2030.

His proposal states it would preserve California’s current map if Texas and other states keep their original maps. The bill could be triggered if other states engage in redistricting.

Republican Congressman Kevin Kiley of District 3 has been outspoken against Newsom’s announcement, calling it especially undemocratic, and is opposed to any state’s gerrymandering, expressing concerns for the health of representative government in general.

“This fails the test of kindergarten logic,” Rep. Kiley expressed. “Two wrongs does not make a right. We keep hearing him (Gov. Newsom) say we’re going to fight fire with fire. When you fight fire with fire, the whole world burns.”

Rep. Kiley has introduced a bill to congress that would ban mid-decade redistricting. Redrawing district lines is traditionally done every decade with the national census.

The California Legislature is expected to vote before the end of this week to put that map on the ballot in a statewide special election on Nov. 4. However, a lawsuit filed by California republicans may delay that.

