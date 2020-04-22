How to deal with dental emergencies during coronavirus pandemic

Dental practices were ordered to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic but patients shouldn’t hesitate to contact their dentists if there is an emergency.

The California Dental Association recently issued a reminder that patients experiencing pain or an unexpected problem, should contact their dentists instead of visiting hospital emergency rooms.

Dentists can offer guidance on whether a condition can be managed at home or whether a patient should be seen for emergency treatment in a dental office.

CDA can arrange for an interview with a dentist to offer tips on how individuals can handle dental concerns during the suspension in routine care – topics include:

What dental problems are emergencies?

When should a patient call their dentist?

How can patients without a regular dentist access emergency care?

Why should people avoid getting help in an emergency room?

What steps can people take at home to prevent dental disease?

What extra precautions are dental practices taking?

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, dentists may only perform procedures that are needed to treat emergencies such as abscesses, severe pain and trauma.

Additionally, dentists must screen patients for COVID-19 and follow protective equipment protocols that should be taken to provide care for patients at this time.

CDA encourages brushing two minutes, twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste and floss regularly. In addition, sugary food and drinks should be avoided to reduce the risk of cavities.