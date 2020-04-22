How to deal with dental emergencies during coronavirus pandemic
Dental practices were ordered to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic but patients shouldn’t hesitate to contact their dentists if there is an emergency.
The California Dental Association recently issued a reminder that patients experiencing pain or an unexpected problem, should contact their dentists instead of visiting hospital emergency rooms.
Dentists can offer guidance on whether a condition can be managed at home or whether a patient should be seen for emergency treatment in a dental office.
CDA can arrange for an interview with a dentist to offer tips on how individuals can handle dental concerns during the suspension in routine care – topics include:
Support Local Journalism
- What dental problems are emergencies?
- When should a patient call their dentist?
- How can patients without a regular dentist access emergency care?
- Why should people avoid getting help in an emergency room?
- What steps can people take at home to prevent dental disease?
- What extra precautions are dental practices taking?
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, dentists may only perform procedures that are needed to treat emergencies such as abscesses, severe pain and trauma.
Additionally, dentists must screen patients for COVID-19 and follow protective equipment protocols that should be taken to provide care for patients at this time.
CDA encourages brushing two minutes, twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste and floss regularly. In addition, sugary food and drinks should be avoided to reduce the risk of cavities.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User