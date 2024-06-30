How to detect and prevent Anemia

Patrick Traynor, PHD, MPH, RD, CPT



Anemia is a lower than normal red blood cell (RBC) count. RBCs carry oxygen from the lungs delivering it to most cells in the body. Symptoms of low oxygen include dizziness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irregular heartbeat, pale skin, and cold hands and feet.

In 2021, 24.6% of the world population had anemia (GBD Anaemia Collaborators, 2023). Diet is frequently a cause resulting in either microcytic or macrocytic anemia, smaller or larger than normal RBCs respectively. Iron, vitamin B12, and folate (Vitamin B9) are usually involved.

Insufficient blood iron is called iron deficiency anemia (IDA) and results in microcytic anemia. Iron is widely available in foods, but its absorption can vary depending on the source.

There are two types of food iron available, heme (ferrous) and nonheme iron (ferric). Heme iron is the most absorbable form and is found in animal products including meat, dairy, and fish. The less absorbable form, nonheme iron, is abundant in plant foods including legumes, leafy greens, nuts, seeds, fruits, and oddly, eggs, which only contain nonheme iron (Moustarah & Daily, 2024).

Many foods can inhibit the absorption of nonheme iron into the blood such as phytates in grains and legumes, polyphenols in tea, coffee, and red wine, and calcium in dairy products. However, vitamin C containing foods have compounds, including the vitamin C itself, that can bind to these inhibitors and/or convert the nonheme, ferric iron, to the more soluble heme form, ferrous iron, increasing absorption (Carpenter & Mahoney, 1992).

A deficiency in vitamin B12 or folate (B9) can cause macrocytic anemia. These vitamins are essential in cell division and without them, cells, including red blood cells, cannot divide properly and consequently become larger and fewer in number.

Vitamin B12 is only found naturally in significant quantities in animal products. Also involved in B12 absorption is a compound called intrinsic factor (IF), which is secreted by some stomach cells in response to food. Once food enters the stomach, IF is secreted and binds to vitamin B12, protecting it from the internally high acidic environment. After entering the small intestine, the B12 is then separated from IF and absorbed into the blood. Without IF, significantly less B12 continues into the small intestine for absorption.

Some people have an autoimmune disease called pernicious anemia, which results in white blood cells destroying the stomach cells that produce IF. Also, some bariatric surgeries create a bypass away from these same stomach cells, so they may never be stimulated to secrete IF. So again, with no IF, less B12 is absorbed.

Folate, also necessary for cell division, is found in citrus fruits, beans, legumes, mushrooms, poultry, pork, shellfish, whole grains, and leafy green vegetables such as spinach, asparagus, and broccoli. However, overcooking these foods may reduce quantities. Also, digestive issues such as celiac or Crohn’s disease, and overconsuming alcohol can reduce absorption.

A complete blood count (CBC) test is a convenient assessment that can detect anemia. This is usually covered by insurance carriers with a medical providers’ order, but can be taken without referral and is relatively inexpensive through local blood labs. Patients themselves can interpret the results or enlist the assistance of medical providers, including registered dietitians. If microcytic or macrocytic anemia are detected, further tests for B12, folate, and iron can be performed.

However, an intake that prevents anemia is best. Consuming a diverse, nutrient dense diet, not overcooking foods, consuming vitamin C containing foods like citrus fruits with vegetable sources, would help. If at risk for developing anemia or anemia is suspected, a multivitamin mineral supplement containing iron, folate, and B12 may help prevent or reverse it.

