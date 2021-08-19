How to help victims of the Caldor Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thousands of evacuated El Dorado County residents are seeking shelter at several local evacuation centers and filling up area parking lots with their RVs as they wait out the Caldor Fire’s destruction. For those wanting to help where they can there a number of ways to aid evacuees and victims of the blaze.

The El Dorado Community Foundation has set up the Caldor Fire Fund. Donations will go directly to residents impacted by the fire.

A statement on the foundation’s website reads, “These are our friends, neighbors and families. With your support we can help to make a difference in the lives of those who need us now more than ever.”

The American Red Cross of Northern California is operating a shelter at the Cameron Park Community Center, which is full, and at Green Valley Church in Placerville. To donate to the Red Cross go to redcross.org/local/california/northern-california-coastal/ways-to-donate.html .

Organizers at the Cameron Park Community Center say they have an abundance of supplies and are not accepting supply donations but they are seeking volunteers.





People interested in volunteering are asked to call the Community Services District office at 530-677-2231 or email recreationcoordinator@cameronpark.org and leave their name, number and how they can help (available for in-person tasks, can take in animals, store trailers, etc). This information will be passed on to the American Red Cross outreach coordinator.