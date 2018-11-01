How to spend that extra hour in Lake Tahoe after daylight saving

In the wee hours of Sunday as the clock turns back for Daylight Saving, you will be granted the gift of time. Now what the hell are you going to do with it?

Sure, you could stay in bed and binge the last season of "The Great British Baking Show" that you've been meaning to watch while simultaneously (and mindlessly) scrolling through Instagram, but we're here to tell you that would be a waste.

Here's what you should do instead:

GET YOUR 'YAK ON

With few boaters churning up the lake, fall and winter can actually be some of the best times to get out on the water, so take that extra hour of daylight and spend it paddling around the lake. Pro tip: Raise the stakes by filling your Hydroflask with mimosas instead of water.

TAKE A SPIN CLASS

Pop into the Ensync Spin Studio in South Lake Tahoe for an early morning ride. With dim lighting and bumping music, spin is basically the clubbing of exercise, so get ready for a fun — but exhausting — morning.

BRUNCH IT UP

If you don't like brunch, then you have no soul. Bacon. Eggs. Carbs. Blood Marys. What's not to love? For delicious pancakes topped with fruit compote, head to Heidi's Pancake House. For unique twists on old classics, check out the Driftwood Café. And if you think you're fancy, scoot on over to Edgewood Tahoe's Bistro for brunch with a view.

TREAT YO' SELF

After an arduous week of sitting at a desk and staring at a computer all day, you must be exhausted. Now take that extra hour and use it for a warm river rock massage at BioSpirit Day Spa in South Lake Tahoe or a pumpkin spice enzyme facial at Aloha Spa in Incline Village.

DO GOOD STUFF

Being self-absorbed is an all-consuming hobby, but perhaps with your extra hour of daylight you could use it to help a cause other than yourself. Grab a trash bag and head down to the beach or out on a trail to pick up the garbage left by other egotistical dummies. Added bonus: The rush of superiority you feel from doing a good deed.