Howie Nave, Ricky Reich giving away thousands each week to locals

Howie Nave delivers Frankie Coquillette’s winning to her at Barton.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Despite hard times hitting the community, local comedian Howie Nave, with the help of Ricky Reich, has continued to bring cheer to residents.

Every morning, during Nave’s 9 a.m. radio show, he and Reich give away $500 to three lucky callers.

Reich, who is Lisa Maloff’s guardian, has been giving money out to listeners of Nave’s show since Nov. 2018. It started as a pre-Christmas gift but has continued since.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Nave.

Since starting in 2018, Reich has given out $150,000 on Nave’s show.

“I feel like we’re keeping the town motivated,” Reich said. He’s happy to give the people something to celebrate during these rough times.

Nave loves handing out the money to listeners. On Wednesday, Nave kept the Tribune on the phone while he handed out the winnings to what he calls, “Corona winners.”

He first visited Karen, a local who first won money in Nov. 2018. At that time, she gave her winnings to her step daughter. This time, she’ll be using the money to check off some items on her to-do list that she wants to complete before she retires at the end of the year.

The second winner was Frankie Coquillette, a nurse at Barton Hospital. Nave stopped into Barton where they took his temperature before allowing him to hand-over the winnings.

Nave said he’s heard some incredible stories from some of his winners, with people donating their winnings or sharing with people around them.

“I feel like a conduit,” Nave said.

In a Facebook post announcing Wednesday’s winners, Nave said, “I don’t know who has more fun: Ricky continuing to give away $$ for our local version of the Tahoe Coronas Stimulus Package, the listeners who win the $$ or myself seeing the expression on your faces when handing over the $500.”

Being on the phone with Nave while he hands out the money, its clear that he loves doing it.

Anyone is eligible to win by tuning in to Howie’s Morning Rush KRLT 93.9 The Lake radio show at 9 a.m. every weekday morning.