‘Huge crowds’ for Douglas County Caucus; Trump dominates statewide
DOUGLAS COUNTY/WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – Donald Trump beat out Ryan Binkley in Thursday’s caucus as over 99% Nevada of voters who voted in the caucus cast their ballot for the former president.
According to the Nevada GOP’s unofficial results, in Washoe County 12,239 voted for Trump and 161 for Binkley.
Douglas County reports 4,013 votes for Trump and 63 for Binkley. Douglas County Republicans Chairman James McKalip says their precincts had huge crowds, “Far more than anyone anticipated.” In the 2016 caucus, the chairman saw just 10 votes at his precinct. This year, he estimates hundreds appeared.
Statewide, a total of 60,522 votes were cast. 59,982 of those were for Trump, while 540 were for Binkley.
