Human remains found near Marlette Lake on Tahoe’s East Shore

Marlette Lake in October, 2019.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains that were discovered Sunday at Marlette Lake.

On Sunday, bicyclists found a human skull on the Flume Trail at Marlette Lake which is located up the mountain from Sand Harbor State Park off Nevada State Route 28 on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.

It appears the skull had been exposed to the elements for some time. Nevada State Park Rangers assisted in the investigation and determined the location of the remains were within the Carson City Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

On Monday, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division and Search and Rescue unit searched the area and located additional remains.

On Tuesday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue K9 unit assisted in a search of the area. Human Remains Detection K9 Inca was used to search the steep terrain. Inca identified several areas of interest for further investigation.

The remains will be sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

Anyone with information or questions is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-2677 or the Secret Witness hotline at 775-322-4900.