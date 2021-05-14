Humane Society hosting 2nd annual Trails for Tails

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is going virtual in an effort to raise funds. The nonprofit is hosting its 2nd annual “Trails for Tails” virtual run.

The run started on May 10 and according to HSTT, it’s off to a great start, raising much-needed funds and tracking many healthy miles.

Participants have until July 5 to complete any distance of their choice. There is no set course and people are encouraged to complete the distance however they feel comfortable — as a traditional run, or simply by adding up the steps — as they go along to reach their goal.

HSTT has set a fitness goal of 10,000 miles and a fundraising goal of $20,000. To help reach these goals, they are encouraging participants to raise funds by challenging friends and family to sponsor their run and donate to their cause. HSTT has created a tool kit to help people track their fitness and fundraising progress.

The “Trails for Tails” ends July 5, and people looking to participate can register online at https://www.charityfootprints.com/eventdetails?id=695

Registration starts at $25 which is used to support HSTT’s mission of saving and improving the lives of pets through adoption, community spay/neuter and humane education programs.

Anyone who raises $250 or more will receive an HSTT sweatshirt and every participant will receive limited edition wool running socks with registration.