Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe and Barton Health launch new pet-assisted therapy program
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) in partnership with Barton Health launched a new Pet-Assisted Therapy (PAT) Program, designed to bring comfort and emotional relief to patients, healthcare workers and visitors across Barton’s facilities.
The initiative introduces certified therapy dogs to help reduce stress, enhance emotional well-being, support healing and foster companionship highlighting therapeutic benefits of animal interaction with patients, visitors and healthcare workers alike.
“We’re thrilled to partner with HSTT to bring the proven benefits of pet-assisted therapy to our patients and staff,” said Dr. Clint Purvance, president and CEO of Barton Health. “This program reflects our commitment to whole-person wellness and compassionate care.”
Therapy dogs participating in the program have been thoroughly screened and approved under Barton Health’s PAT Program Guidelines. Each dog is accompanied by an HSTT-trained volunteer handler, and both will wear official Barton identification while on site.
Therapy Dog Visitation Hours and Locations
Pet therapy teams will be available daily from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., seven days a week.
Approved visitation areas include:
- Hospital and ambulatory lobbies and waiting areas
- Barton skilled nursing facility
- Medical/surgical and orthopedics unit
- The Center for Orthopedics and Wellness
- Administrative buildings
- Staff break rooms
Requests for patient-specific visits in the medical/surgical and orthopedics unit may be submitted to the front desk by 8 a.m. each day. Special visits in other authorized areas can also be arranged by request.
“This collaboration is a natural fit,” said Erin Ellis, community engagement director of the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. “Our therapy teams are excited to bring joy and companionship to the Barton community. We’ve seen firsthand how powerful the human-animal bond can be, especially in times of stress or recovery.”
Volunteer Opportunities
HSTT is actively seeking additional volunteer handlers and qualified therapy dogs to support program expansion. Interested community members can learn more at: HSTT PAT Program.
