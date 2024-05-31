Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe joins inaugural California Adopt-a-Pet Day with free animal adoptions

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe will participated in the first-ever California Adopt-a-Pet Day, a groundbreaking statewide initiative dedicated to finding forever homes for pets. On June 1, over 170 California animal welfare organizations, including HSTT, will offer free adoptions to help place more than 2,000 homeless animals into loving families.

“We are proud to be part of the inaugural California Adopt-a-Pet Day,” said Stephanie Nistler, CEO of the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. “This event is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, adopt a pet, and raise awareness about the critical issue of overcrowding in animal shelters. It’s going to be a special day for everyone involved.”

The increasing number of animals entering shelters has been exacerbated by a nationwide shortage of veterinary professionals, inflation, and restrictive pet-friendly housing policies. Many Californian communities lack access to affordable veterinary care, including essential spay and neuter services.

California Adopt-a-Pet Day is organized by CalAnimals, a key organization supporting animal welfare and sheltering in California. The event is backed by the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SF SPCA) and the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), with the ASPCA providing funding to cover the cost of free adoptions at participating shelters.

“Shelters across California are under immense pressure due to overcrowding,” said Jill Tucker, CEO of CalAnimals. “By increasing adoption demand and encouraging families to visit their local shelters first, we can make a significant impact. This collaborative statewide effort will not only reduce the number of animals in shelters but also match pets with loving, caring families. There has never been a better time or better selection of incredible animals ready for new homes, and we know Californians will rise to the occasion.”

To see a full list of adoptable pets at HSTT, visit http://www.hstt.org .