Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Daphne

Daphne is this week's featured pet.

Provided/HSTT

Have you ever seen those bumper stickers that read, “my dog is smarter than your honor student?” Well, Daphne might just be. She is not only incredibly smart, but she is very willing to learn and picks up commands and tricks quickly … and she’s a puppy.

Now is the perfect time to adopt this sweet little girl and train and mold her into the perfect companion pet.

Daphne loves playtime and will work hard for her treats. Whether it’s playing fetch, learning a new command, or taking a long walk, hike, or run, this girl will be right by your side with a smile on her face. Daphne would thrive with continued training on her basic (and advanced) doggy manners and good exercise each day.

At only five months old and 35 pounds, Daphne is a goofy, playful, energetic, full-of-life pup, who has done really well with other dogs. She does have a “rough and rowdy” playstyle but loves to play with any and all dogs. Daphne was originally found as a stray in the Tulare area. Since being transferred to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, she’s shown to be great with kids and adults.

If you are interested in meeting this little bundle of fun or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .