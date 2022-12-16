Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Doc
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Who doesn’t love puppy energy and better yet, puppy breath? This little puppy still has that intoxicating puppy smell that all of us humans just can’t seem to get enough of. Doc is a playful, cuddly companion who just loves being with people of all ages and all kinds of other animals. He’s a social guy that likes being the center of attention and who never seems to have a bad day. Just a happy-go-lucky little pup.
At 4 months old, Doc is ready for all that life has to offer and is looking for a new home to teach him about the great outdoors and all the adventures that lie ahead. Some of his favorite activities include playing with toys of any kind, especially the squeaky ones, snuggling up with people and eating (and of course, pooping).
If you’ve been on the hunt for a handsome side-kick with a fun-loving personality, look no further. Doc is vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. Call today to meet Doc, 530-587-5948 or email, adoptions@hstt.org. You don’t want to miss out on meeting this possible new love-of-your-life companion.
To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.