Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Lilah

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Who’s sweeter than a holiday cookie that lights up a room like a menorah … Lilah. Finding the perfect pet doesn’t get much better than this lovely lady. She’s a tried and true faithful companion who loves spending time with people. Lilah is remarkably calm, confident, gentle, and sweet-tempered. Basically the perfect fit for just about any home.

Even though Lilah might be considered a senior, she still has lots of love to give and time to spend with her new family. She is dog friendly, seems to be ok with cats as well, and absolutely loves people of all ages. This 9-year-old pup is fully house trained and walks really well on a leash. She’s been great with kids and people of all ages at the shelter and in her foster home.

Lilah may be just what you need if you are looking for a dog to kick back and relax with, who also comes with a massive helping of affection and a laissez-faire attitude. Let’s give Lilah the best holiday gift this year, her final forever home.

She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Lilah or learning more about her, please contact HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit hstt.org .