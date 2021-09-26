Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Lobo

This week’s featured pet is Lobo.

Provided

The name Lobo means “wolf” in Latin and by looking at his photo, it’s no wonder why he was given the name. Just like the wolf, Lobo has a slender build, (weighing in just under 65 pounds) a serious love of the outdoors and a nice thick fluffy coat, perfect for the cold winters here in the Tahoe region.

He’s into back scratches, cuddles and treats. But there’s one thing that really puts a huge smile on this face and that’s running. Lobo is a stunning 3-year old male who absolutely loves to go for runs. Whether it’s a big backyard or running alongside you, Lobo loves to get in his daily steps.

As if Lobo couldn’t get any better, he is also actively practicing training skills here at the shelter and so far knows his name and sit. He’s a good boy that knows he needs to wait politely for a treat. Lobo is good with other dogs, but he prefers to be the high energy, active one in the bunch and does well with laidback, go-with-the-flow dog friends. He likes cats, but not in a good way and does need to be in a house without any furry felines.

If you love hiking and exploring, and a dog with lots of character and charm, this might just be the perfect outdoor adventure companion for you. Lobo is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Lobo or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .