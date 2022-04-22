Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Milka

Meet sweet, little Milka. She’s not the bravest or the most outspoken, but given the chance, she really is the sweetest. This mild-mannered feline has great litter box habits, loves catnip and her favorite place to snuggle up is in her tent-shaped cat bed. She also loves being petted when she’s curled up in her comfy cozy cat bed.

When bringing home Milka, she’ll be happiest if she has a quiet room to start off with, spending quality time with you while she gets adjusted to her new home. Patience is a virtue. Once you’ve earned her trust, she’ll shower you with love and you’ll hear that engine purring then she will request love and cuddles all day long.

Milka is seven years young and because she finds other pets a little intimidating, she would prefer to not share her space with other pets. Her ideal house is nice and quiet and because she can find smaller children a bit overwhelming, she needs a house with older kids or just adults that can give her the time and space she needs to settle in and truly feel at home.

If you are looking for a docile and quiet companion, who enjoys curling up for some lap time, then Milka is the purrrfect fit. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Milka or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .