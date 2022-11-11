Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Patron

This week's featured pet os Patron.

Provided

Patron in Spanish usually refers to a “boss”, but in this case, HSTT’s Patron refers to a muscly, silly, goofy, cuddly, teddy bear of a dog. That’s right, this Patron is no boss, in fact, he’s more than ok with you being the boss and following your lead. Sadly, Patron has been at the shelter for quite some time now and it’s a mystery as to why. He’s a well-adjusted, incredibly loving, outdoor-seeking, up for any kind of adventure, loves other dogs and people kind of pup. So why is he still here? Your guess is as good as ours.

Patron is the kind of dog you could hike all day with or cuddle up next to a fire and read a good book while he takes a nap. He’s the best version of a dog; up for any kind of adventure whenever you are, or if you want to kick back and relax, he’ll do that too. He is good on leash, loves to play fetch or alone with his toys, is always down for a good belly rub, and loves to shower people with his affection. He’s even been out to some of HSTT’s events, meeting all kinds of people and dogs, and loved every minute of it.

Patron is still a young pup at only one and a half years of age and 60 pounds. He was transferred in from a shelter in Kern County. The previous shelter had nothing but good things to say about him as well, so we think he’s just being picky and waiting for the most perfect home.

If you are looking for an active companion who loves outdoor adventure as well as someone to share your couch with, come meet Patron. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Patron or learning more about him, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .