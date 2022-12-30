Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Tanner

This week's featured pet is Tanner.

Tanner is the town gossip. He loves to know what everyone is doing and wants everyone to know what he’s doing. He loves to get right up in your business and give you slobbery kisses. When he’s not being nosy, he enjoys going for walks or runs, but also is very content just being near you and taking a nice long snooze.

Tanner is such a good boy, who adores people and other dogs. Even though he loves being the life of the party, he is also a low-maintenance guy who loves rolling on his back for belly rubs and sunbathing his worries away. Over the last few days, Tanner has been living it up in a foster home and doing really, really well. His foster dad said, “he is very smart, food motivated, and loves people.” After a nice long hike or some playtime, he settles in nicely and chills in the house. He also loves to sleep in his crate all night, without making a peep.

If you live an active lifestyle and want a partner that can keep up, Tanner is your boy. He is full of life, spirit and pep who always has a smile on his face. If you are interested in meeting Tanner or learning more about him, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .