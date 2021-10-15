Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pet of the Week: Zoey

Zoey is this week’s Pet of the Week.

Provided

Meet Zoey, a young, sweet, independent lady who is very observant. Zoey is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair who loves climbing cat trees and having a birds-eye view just as much as she loves cuddling up in a comfy cat bed and enjoying some peace and quiet.

This petite, curious kitty, loves watching the wildlife outside her window at the shelter and exploring her room. Zoey was transferred to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe from another shelter after her previous owner was taken into hospice care and could no longer care for her.

While Zoey doesn’t seem to mind other cats, she can sometimes be a bit selective, so a slow introduction would be best for this lovable feline lady. She would do fine in a home with kids as long as they are respectful of her space and allow time for her to slowly adjust to her new life and home. Once she settles into her new environment, we know her personality will continue to bloom.

If you are looking for a furry friend to cozy up to the fire with on a nice cold Tahoe night, come by and meet sweet Zoey. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If interested in meeting Zoey or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .