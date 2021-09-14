Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Pets of the Week: Oscar and Felix

Oscar is one of this week’s Pet of the Week.

The phrase Brotherly Love is a perfect example of our bonded pair of five-year-old adoptable cats, Oscar and Felix. These two sensitive, yet affectionate boys were previously adopted as kittens back in 2016, but unfortunately, their family of five years had some life changes occur and had to move and could not take the two siblings with them. So they are back at HSTT’s shelter and waiting for their second shot at a loving forever home.

If you’re a Woodstock fan, then these boys might just be exactly what you need as they would have made the perfect poster cats for the event. They are big advocates of “make love, not war” and believe all problems can be solved with a hug. It takes them a minute to warm up, but once they do, there’s no stopping them from becoming your shadow.

These two brothers love stealing kisses from staff and volunteers, peaking out the window to watch our front desk staff while they work, and crawling on to laps without any hesitation. Since these boys have really only ever known one home, they will need a little time to adjust to their new family once adopted. Like most, they aren’t the biggest fans of change and will need a little patience, but once they settle in, and show you their true selves, you’ll have lap cats for life. Oscar and Felix lived with a dog in their previous home, so they are ok with dogs in the house. So far, they seem to be curious with cats through the windows at the shelter, so they may be ok sharing the home with other cats as well.

Since these two are a bonded pair, they need to be adopted together. If you are interested in meeting Oscar and Felix or learning more about them, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .