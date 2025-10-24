Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe receives City Proclamation for Pet Wellness Month 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Vet with puppy at wellness clinic.

Provided / HSTT

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) is proud to announce that the City of South Lake Tahoe has officially proclaimed October as Pet Wellness Month, recognizing the vital role that preventative care plays in keeping pets and communities healthy.

As part of this recognition, HSTT will continue to host low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics for dogs and cats belonging to community members in Truckee, North Lake Tahoe and South Lake Tahoe. These clinics are designed to reach pet owners who may face barriers to accessing veterinary care and to help ensure that local pets live healthier, safer lives.

The primary goals of the wellness clinics are to:

Raise awareness about the importance of adoption and spay/neuter services to save lives and prevent homelessness. Share resources and support services available to community members and their pets. Encourage residents to license their dogs following the Rabies vaccination.

“We are honored to receive the City of South Lake Tahoe’s proclamation,” said Stephanie Nistler, HSTT CEO. “Pets are often overlooked when it comes to helping those in need in our community. As any animal lover will tell you, pets can enrich your life and we want to make sure we’re doing our part to repay the favor.”

Vaccines and microchips are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. When attending one of HSTT’s Clinics, owners must bring their pet’s most recent vaccination records (if they have records). HSTT is offering DAPP, Bordetella and Rabies vaccines for dogs and the FVRCP vaccine for cats. No other vaccinations or medical procedures will be available at the clinic.

Important Clinic Guidelines:

Registration takes place outside. Pets must remain in temperature-controlled vehicles until called.

Dogs must be leashed and secured at all times.

Cats must remain in a closed, secure carrier. If you do not have a carrier, HSTT will provide one.

Sick or injured pets, as well as litters of puppies or kittens, cannot be treated at the clinics.

Did You Know?

On top of providing wellness clinics to community members, HSTT also runs a low-cost spay/neuter program for income-qualifying residents. Spaying and neutering are vital in reducing pet overpopulation, preventing unwanted litters, and supporting the health and well-being of animals. This program helps make essential veterinary care more accessible to our community while promoting responsible pet ownership and reducing pet overpopulation in our area.

For more information about upcoming vaccine and microchip clinics, please visit hstt.org or call 530-582-2484.