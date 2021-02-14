Humane Society offering free surgeries for spay/neuter awareness month

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe invites the community to join them for Spay/Neuter Awareness month this February in observance of World Spay Day, Feb. 23.

To celebrate World Spay Day, HSTT, Town of Truckee Animal Services and Alpine Animal Hospital in South Lake Tahoe have teamed up to provide free spay and neuter surgeries to qualifying cats or dogs. Those wishing to participate should fill out an application online at hstt.org.

“Spaying or neutering your pet can be the single best decision you make for their long-term welfare,” said

Kara Carstensen, outreach programs manager. “It’s also the most effective and humane means of decreasing euthanasia in shelters by combating pet overpopulation.”

Spots are limited so pet owners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

HSTT invites those who have already spayed or neutered their pets to get involved in spay/neuter awareness month by sponsoring a spay or neuter surgery and helping to spread the word.

“Having pets spayed or neutered will prevent unwanted litters, and free up homes for already living homeless animals,” said a press release. “Every adoptable shelter pet is worth saving, and every effort made by our community counts.

For more information, contact Kara Carstensen, HSTT’s outreach programs manager, at 530-582-2463 or kara@hstt.org.