Humane Society offers Tahoe residents free emergency go bags for pets

An emergency “Go Bag” for dogs.

Provided/HSTT

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As wildfire season approaches, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is ensuring pets are as prepared as everyone else in case of an emergency.

Thanks to a grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, the HSTT will be handing out several hundred pet “go bags” for emergency purposes. The bags are intended to be ready for “grab and go,” and will include almost everything your pet will need in case of an evacuation emergency.

“We want our community members to be as prepared as possible for evacuating with their pets,” says HSTT Community Engagement Director Erin Ellis. “These bags will provide peace of mind to area pet owners knowing they have everything they’ll need to care for their pets at their fingertips.”

The Humane Society has bags for dogs and cats available. Each community member can receive one bag for free, but if residents have both cats and dogs, they can get one of each.

“We are honored to be in the position to support the efforts of the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe to provide emergency Go Bags to the people and pets in our area,” said Amy Zeifang, director, Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation. “The Duffields, who live in the local community, are long-time benefactors of animal causes and they appreciate the hard work and efforts to help keep both animals and people safe.”

Community members must show a local identification from one of the following communities to receive a bag: Truckee, Sierra County, and all communities surrounding Lake Tahoe.

Bags will be available for pick up from 1-6 p.m. Monday-Friday from beginning Friday, April 29, while supplies last.

The Dog “Go Bags” Include: Food bags (to fill with your own food), leash, ID tag, collar, water, blanket, toy, poop bags, first aid kit, notepad and pen and LED light.

The Cat “Go Bags” Include:, Food bag (to fill with your own food), litter bag (to fill with your own litter), ID tag, collar, water, blanket, litterbox, litter scoop, first aid kit, notepad and pen, toy and treat.

Source: HSTT