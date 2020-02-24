Humane Society gaining momentum in South Lake Tahoe

The first cat, Cheese, gets adopted at the South Lake Tahoe shelter.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is seeing great results since the South Lake Tahoe office opened in December.

Before the office even opened, HSTT trained more than 60 volunteers.

Since opening, the nonprofit has provided over 100 spay and neutering services to the community for free or at a reduced price.

HSTT has 15 fully trained pet therapy teams that visit daily at Barton Skilled Nursing and weekly at El Dorado County Library.

Two wellness clinics have been held at the South Lake Tahoe office where volunteers helped more than 40 pets in need and provided vaccinations and microchips.

HSTT offers free pet food for those in need that can be picked up at the South Lake office Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Soon, the South Lake Tahoe office will host several adoptable cats.

HSTT is able to have these programs because of grants from El Dorado Community Foundation and American Century Championship.

“Community members can attend a volunteer orientation to learn about all the different ways they can make a difference as a volunteer,” said Director of Community Engagement, Erin Ellis in a press release. “They can donate unopened and unexpired pet food, or they can make a monetary donation, which helps with many important animal programs including rescue, adoptions, spay/neuter and more.”

Donations can be made online at HSTT.org or mailed to 10961 Stevens Lane, Truckee, Calif.