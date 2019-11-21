Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe to open South Shore office in December

A sweet and friendly gray tabby cat is rolling in a cat condo in an animal shelter

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) will be celebrating the grand opening of its South Lake Tahoe office.

HSTT has been offering services since 1994 but will now be able to provide services for South Lake.

The South Lake office has been offering some services since January but will begin adopting cats next January. Dogs will still only be available for adoption at the Truckee location.

“The HSTT offers a wide array of important services and community assistance, including low-cost spay and neuter procedures, but we cannot do it alone,” Stephanie Nistler, Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe’s executive director, said in a news release.

HSTT offers free spay and neuters for pitbulls and chihuahuas and low-cost spay and neuters for all other cats and dogs. They also offer free vaccination and microchips, a Pet Pantry for community members in need, pet assisted therapy, and education.

The grand opening party will be Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the new location, 3438 Lake Tahoe Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe.

To find out more or to make a donation, visit hstt.org/south-lake-tahoe.