Humane Society Pet of the Week: Blue

Blue is this week's featured pet at the Tahoe-Truckee Humane Society.



His smile says it all. Blue’s excited about all the future has to hold. Staff at the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe have described Blue as gentle, outgoing and people-oriented. Blue is a happy-go-lucky, bouncy guy who loves everyone he meets. His hobbies include; days at the lake playing in the water, long walks and good old fashion puppy snuggle sessions.

Blue is 4-years-old and just under 70 pounds, so the perfect size if you are looking for a hiking partner. He has quickly become a volunteer and staff favorite. Blue does well with other dogs; however, he can be a little too exuberant at times.

If you are looking for an active companion with unlimited love to give, Blue may be what you have been missing. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If interested in meeting Blue or learning more about him, please get in touch with HSTT’s adoption specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .