Humane society Pet of the Week: Bree

Bree is this week’s pet of the Week.

Provided

Looking for unconditional love and affection? Something to give you a sense of purpose and greet you every day when you come home? Look no further — Meet Bree, a 5-year old, 70-pound lovable pup whose motto is, “You can never have too much happy.”

Bree perfectly depicts the saying young, wild and free. Even though she loves being the life of the party, she is also a low maintenance girl who loves rolling on her back for belly rubs and sunbathing her worries away. If you live an active lifestyle and want a partner that can keep up, Bree might just be your girl. She is full of life, spirit and pep who always has a smile on her face.

Bree is a goofy, playful, sweet tail-wagger who has done really well on group walks with other dogs. She loves to snack (but who doesn’t?) and sleeping with her stuffies. Bree was originally found as a stray in the Colusa County area. Before being transferred to the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, her previous shelter said that she was gentle and good with kids.

Let’s face it, it’s been a long year and we could all use a little happy. Let Bree bring back the happy you have been missing.

If you are interested in meeting Bree or learning more about her, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s adoption specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org .

To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .

Source: Humane Society of Tahoe-Truckee.