Humane Society Pet of the Week: Eddie

Eddie likes “pupsicles” in the summer, or probably anytime. (Provided)



Summer’s here and there is no better way to usher in the warm weather than with a good long hike and a very cold popsicle. At least, according to Eddie there’s no better way. Turns out, he is a big fan of watermelon “pupsicles” and exploring all that Tahoe has to offer.

If you are looking to add some positive energy to your life, with a dog that thrives in an active environment, Eddie might just be the guy for you. He is an energetic boy that will keep up on all of your fun Tahoe adventures.

As if that’s not enough, this zestful pup loves wrestling around with his dog friends and is a great student when it comes to training. Eddie may be two years old, but the puppy energy still lives on. He has so much potential and loves learning new tricks that he can show off to his future family.

Eddie can sometimes forget that he is 67 pounds of fun, especially when around cats and smaller animals. He means no harm, but can be a bit too much for those little guys. Therefore, he would do best in a house with bigger dogs that he can run full force with.

If you love hiking and exploring, meeting new people and enjoying life to its fullest, Eddie might be the perfect companion to add to your family, If you are interested in meeting Eddie or learning more about him, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .