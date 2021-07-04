Humane Society Pet of the Week: Hamilton

Hamilton, a lovebug, is this week’s featured pet. (Provided)



Meet Hamilton, AKA Hammy. His name suits him well as he’s not shy at all and loves to be the center of attention.

Hamilton is also a big fan of catnip. And being the cool cat that he is, Hamilton loves to share his catnip with others. He’ll nibble it, roll in it and toss it in the air like it’s confetti on New Year’s Eve. Hamilton is a pretty chill guy who doesn’t mind attending a catnip party every once in a while. He’s the cool cat around the shelter that every other shelter pet goes to for a fun time.

But don’t let his party persona fool you — this guy is a total lovebug and also enjoys a nice mellow night in. Aside from his love of catnip, Hamilton loves to make himself a cozy little spot right in your lap.

This one and a half year old cat was originally found as a stray in the Stockton area and was happy to arrive in Tahoe at the HSTT shelter. Hamilton is ready to live out the rest of his life as a pampered pet in a new home.

Hammy is quite easygoing and loves just being around others. He’d make the perfect addition to any home, including one with other cat friends. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Hamilton or learning more about him, please reach out to one of our HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .

Source: HSTT