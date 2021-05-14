Humane society Pet of the Week: Max

Max is this week’s pet of the week.

Looking for an older gentleman to share your early morning walks and a fresh cup of coffee with? Look no further, Max just might be your guy.

Although he doesn’t really drink coffee, he does enjoy long morning strolls and the fresh, crisp mountain air. Max is 10 years young and an active 75pounds of furry fun. Max may be 10 years old, but he certainly has the heart of a puppy. Nothing can slow this guy down as he is always down for a long walk, some playtime and plenty of treats.

One thing that the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe has found is that Max is a huge fan of hanging out in the shelter play yard and having someone throw around his favorite toy, the Hol-EE Roller ball. Once he is tuckered out from all that fun, he loves snuggling up for a cuddle session or a mid-day snooze.

Old dogs can learn new tricks, especially when treats are involved. Max is a genius when it comes to the command “sit”, however a few lessons in some basic manners would never hurt to get Max’s mind moving and give him even more commands to learn!

Max was originally transferred to HSTT from a shelter in Sonora County. He previously lived with a family where he was kept as an outdoor dog only. Since coming to the shelter, Max has appreciated a warm indoor kennel and bed to curl up on.

To say he has turned into a couch potato after adventuring all day would be an understatement. Because Max lived most of his life outdoors without other dog companions, he does prefer to be the only fur-child in the house. Max has done well on dog group walks, but in the house, he would prefer to soak up all the attention for himself. After 10 years of living outside, he deserves that kind of attention.

If you are looking for an active companion with unlimited love to give, Max may be what you have been missing. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Max or learning more about him, please get in touch with one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org .

To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .