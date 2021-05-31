Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rocco

Rocco is this week’s featured pet. Provided



Rocco’s mission is to treat every day as a new adventure and he’s looking for someone to explore all that the Truckee-Tahoe area has to offer.

Rocco sees the outdoors as his own personal playground and doesn’t care much for toys, but who has time for toys when there’s so much exploring to do. As much as Rocco loves the sights, sounds and smells of the great outdoors, he also enjoys just kicking back and relaxing. Rocco is a 5-year-old, 70-pound active and affectionate pup looking for his “fur-ever” home.

In Rocco’s previous home, he lived with a small dog and was great with kids 12 years and up. Even though Rocco is a large dog himself, other big dogs can sometimes be a bit intimidating for him. However, I guess when you have spent your whole life with a 10-pound Chihuahua as your sidekick, who can blame him? Rocco previously lived in a home, until his owner had to move and could not take him along. Rocco has settled in well to the shelter, but what he really wants is a home to call his own.

If you are looking for an active companion as well as someone to share your couch with, come meet Rocco. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

For more information, get in touch with one of HSTT’s adoption specialists at 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, visit, http://www.hstt.org .