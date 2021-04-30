Humane Society to hold Star Wars themed adoption event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is hosting a donation drive and adoption event Tuesday, May 4 in honor of “Star Wars Day.”
There will be $30,000 available to match donations, meaning that the generosity of the community will go twice as far to help animals in need.
In celebration of “May the 4th,” HSTT will also feature some cosmically cute kittens and out-of-this-world adorable dogs for adoption. Applications to adopt will be available starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 4. Accepted applicants will need to be available to pick up their new pet on Tuesday, May 4 or Wednesday, May 5.
“Because this Giving Tuesday type campaign is not a national day of giving, HSTT needs the community’s help more than ever to spread awareness of our “May the Fourth” adoptable pets event and our $30,000 in matching funds,” said Dale Lawrence, development and marketing director for HSTT in a press release.
For more information, email givingtuesday@hstt.org or visit HSTT’s website.
