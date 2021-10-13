Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest to lift all fire restrictions Wednesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The fire danger level across the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has been reduced due to recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures.

Effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, the forest is no longer in fire restrictions.

Even though public use restrictions are no longer in place, the forest service said it is always a good idea to practice the campfire safety tips listed below. California campfire permits are required for the use of any portable stove, regardless of fire restriction level, in the state of California.

• Only adults should build and maintain campfires.

• Never leave a campfire unattended. To extinguish it always keep a pail of water or shovel close by.





• Use existing fire rings where it is safe to do so.

• Clear vegetation and debris down to bare soil within 10 feet around campfire.

• Use wood no bigger than the fire ring.

• Keep tents and other burnable materials away from the fire.

• Be certain your campfire is completely out before you go to bed or leave the area. Pour water on the fire and douse the site thoroughly. Stir the campfire until there are no embers and the ashes are cold to the touch. Remember, if it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

For more information, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/htnf .