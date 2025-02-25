Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest celebrates Silver State Spirit with Capitol Christmas tree theme

SPARKS, Nev. — The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest announced the theme for the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree: Starry Skies to Neon Lights—Spirit of the Silver State. For the first time, “The People’s Tree” will be harvested here in Nevada, decorated by Nevadans and transported to our nation’s capital for the holiday season.

“Our 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree theme highlights what’s special about the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and the state of Nevada,” said Forest Supervisor Jon Stansfield. “From the city lights of Las Vegas and Reno to the wide-open night skies of rural Nevada, the spirit of the past echoes on the “Loneliest Road in America,” and the spirit of the future beckons in mining towns, bustling ranches, and gateway communities that lead to adventure on the national forest.”

With the theme established, the Forest Service is calling on Nevadans to craft thousands of handmade ornaments to decorate the Capitol Christmas Tree and accompanying smaller trees. This includes 3,500 brightly-colored ornaments, nine to twelve inches in size, that are weatherproof to withstand wind, rain, and snow. An additional 6,500 smaller ornaments, four to ten inches in size, will adorn the indoor trees and don’t need to be weatherproof.

Hand-made Nevada ornaments. Provided / Forest Service

The Humbold-Toiyabe and partners will host ornament-making events throughout the year. Look for an event or craft and submit an ornament on your own. The US Capitol Christmas Tree site features ornament examples and how-to guides. Ideas for interpreting the 2025 theme include:

Uniquely Nevada- capture the spirit of “Home Means Nevada”

Iconic landscapes and special places in Nevada

Multiple use and how Nevadans enjoy their public lands

The wild plants, animals, and geology of Nevada

Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl

Create your ornament using natural, recyclable, and repurposed materials. Don’t use sharp materials that could pose a danger or interfere with tree lighting. Ornaments may not include commercial logos or be divisive or offensive. Ornaments cannot be returned.

The deadline to submit ornaments is September 15, 2025. Drop them off at any Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest office or mail them to:

2025 Capitol Christmas Tree Ornaments

1536 South Carson Street

Carson City, Nevada 89701

The Forest is also looking for surplus crafting, sewing, and clean recyclable materials that can be used to make ornaments at events across the state. Drop off materials at any Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest office.

Contact Courtney Ghiglieri at courtney.ghiglieri@usda.gov or 775-884-8150 for additional information about creating U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree ornaments and how your group or community can get involved.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has partnered with the Society of American Foresters and Sierra Forever, non-profit organizations that will assist in a year-long education campaign about the multiple-use mission of the Forest Service and the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. The initiative is made possible with support from various partners with cash and in-kind contributions from companies large and small, along with vital support from volunteers locally and across America.