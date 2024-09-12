Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest issued an emergency closure for the Davis Fire

Effective immediately, an emergency area closure has been put in place for the safety of the public and firefighters suppressing the Davis Fire in southwest Reno, Nevada. All road, trails, develop recreation sites within this area are closed.

The closure boundary runs along the Hunter Creek Trail to the north, Nevada State Route 877 (Franktown Road) to the south, the Forest’s boundary to the east, and U.S. Interstate 580 to the west. This encompasses a portion of the Mt Rose Wilderness including part of the Tahoe Rim Trail.

Developed recreation sites affected by the closure include:

Galena Creek Regional Park and Visitor Center

Mt. Rose Welcome Plaza

Mt. Rose Campground

Thomas Creek Trailhead

Jones/White Creek Trailhead

Whites Creek Trailhead

Ophir Creek Trailhead

Tahoe Meadows Trailhead

This order is in effect from Wednesday, Sept. 11 to Wednesday, Sept. 25 or until rescinded. For more details, please refer to the Emergency Fire Closure document and map at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/htnf/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD1204522 .

Davis Fire Information:

For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, please visit https://fs.usda.gov/htnf or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/ .