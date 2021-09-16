Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest orders to expire Friday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The order on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest that temporarily closed sections of the Pacific Crest and Tahoe Rim Trails, and restricted recreation activities to day use only in California on the Bridgeport and Carson Ranger District, expires on Friday, Sept. 17, and will not be extended, officials announced Wednesday.

Also set to expire is the Caldor Fire closure on the Carson Ranger District, however a new area closure will go into effect on Sept. 17 for Scotts Lake near Hope Valley to support the Caldor Fire operations and suppression repair. The Tamarack Fire closure near Markleeville remains in effect.

“Although there has been some relief from the extreme fire behavior seen over the past couple weeks that made this decision possible, the forest is still extremely dry and a single spark could still potentially result in a large fire,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger. “It is even more important now that the public recreate responsibly and use extra precautions to prevent wildfires.”

The Bridgeport and Carson Ranger Districts are still under Stage II Fire Restrictions. No campfires are allowed on these district lands in both California and Nevada. The remaining forest units, including the Austin-Tonopah, Ely, Mountain-City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge, and Santa Rosa Ranger Districts and Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, are under Stage I Fire Restrictions.

For more information regarding fire restrictions, visit https://bit.ly/HTNFFireRestrictions or https://bit.ly/FireRestrictionsFAQs for answers to frequently asked questions.





For more information on forest closures, visit: https://bit.ly/HTNFClosures_Regulations .