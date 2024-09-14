Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest reduces emergency closure for the Davis Fire

SPARKS, Nev. – Effective immediately, the USDA Forest Service has decreased the emergency area closure order on the Davis Fire. The north and west boundaries of the closure have been reduced to Thomas Creek Road and the eastside of the Mt. Rose Wilderness boundary on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Carson Ranger District.

“This closure was put in place for the safety of both the firefighters and the public,” said Carson District Ranger Matt Zumstein. “We know this is a very popular recreation area for people living in Reno, Nevada, and will reopen it as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The closure boundary runs along the Thomas Creek Road to the north, eastside of the Mt. Rose Wilderness and Forest boundaries to the west, Nevada State Route 877 (Franktown Road) to the south, and the Forest boundary to east (west of U.S. Interstate 580). All roads, trails, and developed recreation sites on National Forest System lands in this area are closed this includes a small portion of the Tahoe Rim Trail that comes in and out of Tahoe Meadows.

In cooperation with the Forest Service, the Washoe County Parks and Recreation has also closed their developed recreation sites and trails that are found in the closure area. The Carson Ranger District and Washoe County Parks and Recreation developed recreation sites affected by the closure include:

Galena Creek Regional Park and Visitor Center

Mt. Rose Welcome Plaza

Mt. Rose Campground

Browns Creek Trailhead

Thomas Creek Trailhead

Jones/White Creek Trailhead

Whites Creek Trailhead

Ophir Creek Trailhead

Slide Mountain Trailhead

Tahoe Meadows Trailhead

For other recreation opportunities in and around Reno, please visit:

Washoe County Parks and Recreation: https://www.washoecounty.gov/parks/trails/index.php

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/htnf

Nevada Bureau of Land Management: https://www.blm.gov/nevada

Nevada State Parks: https://parks.nv.gov/

This order is in effect from Friday, Sept. 13 to Wednesday, Sept. 25 or until rescinded. For more details, please refer to the Emergency Fire Closure document and map at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/htnf/alerts-notices/?aid=90526 .