Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest Releases Forest-Wide Prescribed Fire Restoration Project’s draft decision notice

SPARKS, Nev. – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has released the Forest-Wide Prescribed Fire Restoration Project’s draft Decision Notice/Finding of No Significant Impact and final Environmental Assessment for a 45-day formal objection period. This decision would increase the pace and scale of the overall forest fuel treatment program to potentially 30,000 acres a year.

The Proposed Action Alternative in this decision involves using prescribed fire along with several pre-treatment methods that are intended to manipulate or reduce fuel loading, allowing for the safe and effective application of subsequent prescribed fire actions. These methods may include hand thinning, piling, mastication, and chipping. Additionally, reintroducing fire under planned and prescribed conditions will help reduce wildfire risks to communities, enhance safety for firefighters and the public, improve the resilience of existing vegetation, restore native plant communities, and improve wildlife habitats.

“Approximately 4 million acres of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, located in both Nevada and eastern California, have strayed from their historical fire regime,” explained Duncan Leao, the Forest Priority Landscape Coordinator for Wildfire Crisis and Nevada Shared Stewardship. “Natural fires no longer play a significant role in maintaining forest health in many areas. We need to acknowledge that communities, rural livelihoods, recreation, and natural resources are increasingly affected by large and severe wildfires.”

Leao explained that the Proposed Action Alternative will offer the Forest more opportunities to reduce the risk of wildfires in the highest priority areas and across larger landscapes. This approach aims to address the current trend of increasingly large and severe wildfires. As a result, it may enhance our ability to accelerate fuels and vegetation treatments, thereby benefiting multiple resource objectives.

The Forest-Wide Prescribed Fire Restoration Project draft Decision Notice/Finding of No Significant Impact and final Environmental Assessment and other project documents are available at: https://nfs.fs2c.usda.gov/r04/humboldt-toiyabe/projects/57860 .

Objections will be accepted for 45 days after the publication of the legal notice in the Reno Gazette-Journal. Only individuals who previously submitted specific written comments during the designated comment periods may submit objections. Any issues raised in the objections must be based on the comments previously submitted, unless they are related to new information that has come to light after the designated comment periods.

Objections must be mailed to Reviewing Officer, Forest-Wide Prescribed Fire Restoration Project, USFS Intermountain Region Office, 324 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401, or facsimiles can be sent to 801-625-5277. Electronic objections must be submitted in a format such as an email message, pdf, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), or Word (.doc) to: objections-intermtn-regional-office@usda.gov . Please put “Forest-Wide Prescribed Fire Restoration Project” in the subject line.

For more information on this project please contact Duncan Leao at 775-431-6749 or duncan.leao@usda.gov .

For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, please visit https://nfs.fs2c.usda.gov/r04/humboldt-toiyabe or participate in the conversation at https://x.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/ .