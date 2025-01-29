Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest to provide 2025 U.S. Capitol christmas tree

SPARKS, Nev. — The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is proud to announce that it has been selected to provide the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in 2025. This will mark the first time the United States Forest Service will harvest the tree from the Humboldt-Toiyabe and the state of Nevada.

“Nevada’s rugged, wide-open landscapes are a hallmark of our culture and a cornerstone of our economy,” said Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo. “In the spirit of shared stewardship, the state of Nevada looks forward to partnering with the U.S. Forest Service to provide the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and showcase what’s special about the Silver State.”

“We are so excited for the Silver State to have the opportunity to share a piece of its natural beauty with the rest of the country,” said Senator Cortez Masto on behalf of the entire Nevada Congressional delegation. “A Christmas tree from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will spark the joy of the holiday season for all Americans, and it will deepen our country’s appreciation for all that Nevada’s public lands have to offer. We look forward to seeing a Nevada tree light up the nation’s capital this December.”

Nonprofit organizations Society of American Foresters (SAF) and Sierra Forever will partner with the Forest Service to harvest and decorate the tree and transport it to Washington, D.C., including working with partners throughout the state to host Capitol Christmas Tree events.

“The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree effort uniquely crosses all of our differences to bring communities together,” said SAF Chief Executive Officer Terry Baker. “Society of American Foresters is excited to bring its resources and network of professionals together to highlight the amazing resources of Nevada and its first U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.”

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is a time-honored tradition that began in 1964. Since 1970, the Forest Service has partnered with the Architect of the Capitol to select a tree with very specific qualities for each holiday season. The 2024 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was chosen from the Tongass National Forest, Alaska.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is the largest in the continental United States, encompassing more than 6 million acres in Nevada and California. Because Nevada has never had the opportunity to provide the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, the Forest Service plans to select a tree from one of the state’s stunning high-elevation forests.

“The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is unlike any other, encompassing magnificent mountain and high desert landscapes that offer more than beauty – they support Nevada’s economy and way of life,” said Forest Supervisor Jon Stansfield. “We are deeply honored to provide the centerpiece for our nation’s celebration in 2025 and share with the entire country the people and places that make our forest unique.”