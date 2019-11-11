Hundreds attend Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Hall in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — About 200 veterans, first responders and community members gathered Monday for a Veterans Day ceremony at the American Legion Hall in South Lake Tahoe.

The ceremony put on by the American Legion Post 795 of South Lake Tahoe included songs and speeches by local veterans and a short speech by new mayor Jason Collin.

Refreshments and tacos, catered by Tacos Por Favor, were served following the ceremony.

Earlier in the week, volunteers decorated Happy Homestead Cemetery with about 600 mini American flags. The cemetery is the final resting place for about 560 veterans.

Veterans Day commemorates the anniversary of the peace agreement that ended World War I in 1918. The ceremony began on the eleventh hour of the eleventh month of the eleventh day to commemorate when the guns fell silent at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.

