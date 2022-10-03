Hundreds celebrate return of Fire Fest at Stateline

Tahoe Douglas Fire PIO Eric Guevin explains what happens during a burn house sprinkler demonstration on Saturday with South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue crew members ready to put out the blaze.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — Hundreds of kids explored helicopters, fire engines and ambulances and they also put out fires this weekend as the crowd-pleasing, family-friendly Fire Fest event returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and Caldor Fire.

The event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking behind Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, highlighted all of Lake Tahoe’s safety agencies and kids and families were able to interact with first responders while also getting a close up look at the equipment they use.

Events included a burn house sprinkler demonstration, escape from a burn house, firefighters using the jaws of life to extract an individual from a demolished vehicle and a large bounce house. Booths and areas were also set up for kids to use fire hoses and douse flames or knock over cones.

During the sprinkler demonstration, Tahoe Douglas Fire Public Information Officer Eric Guevin detailed how quickly a fire can spread in a home and how thick smoke can be deadly.

A kid dressed as a fireman uses a Fallen Leaf Lake Fire Department hose to blast orange cones from several feet away.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

As the fire quickly grew, the kids who vied for front row seating to watch the demonstration scattered as the flames grew and heat ramped up. But crew members from South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue quickly knocked back the flames and put out the fire.

The annual event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, was sponsored by the Lake Tahoe Kiwanis Club and hosted by local fire agencies, including Lake Valley Fire, Tahoe Douglas Fire, Fallen Leaf Lake CSD Fire Department, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Tahoe Resource Conservation District, Cal Fire, South Tahoe Public Utility District and the USDA Forest Service.

Families took turns exploring the inside of a helicopter.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Tahoe Public Utility District, South Tahoe Refuse and Recycling, Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team, and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency had booths set up promoting home safety, energy, and water conservation.

The Kiwanis Club offered barbecue and beverages.